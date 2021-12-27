Man taken into police custody after hours of negotiations in Kitchener

A Kitchener man was arrested Sunday night after hours of negotiation with police following an alleged assault.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service was called to the area of Ottawa Street South and Acacia Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

According to a media release, they learned that a verbal dispute between two men turned violent and one of them was injured.

Police said one man barricaded himself in the residence and members of the Emergency Response Team negotiated with him for several hours before he was taken into custody.

The 42-year-old, who has not been identified, was charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death.

Police said the other man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.