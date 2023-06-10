Man taken to hospital after being struck by motorist learning to drive in Waterloo: WRPS

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital Saturday morning after being struck in the Uptown Waterloo Parkade by a motorist police say was learning to drive.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release indicating the incident happened in the middle of the night.

Police said emergency services responded to the parkade located at 60 King Street South around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision.

According to WRPS, a 19-year-old woman was learning how to drive when she struck the 18-year-old man.

Police said he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information I asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.