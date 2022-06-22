iHeartRadio

Man taken to hospital after being struck by tractor-trailer in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A man has been injured after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Brampton on Wednesday night.

Peel police said it happened on private property in the area of Devon Road and Intermodal Drive, east of Airport Road, just after 8:30 p.m.

The man was transported to a trauma centre, police said. There is no immediate word on his condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

