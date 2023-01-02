Man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke Monday evening.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 6 p.m.
Police say officer responded to reports that someone had been shot in the area and upon arrival, they located an adult male victim with a gun shot wound who was transported to hospital.
Police initially said the victim’s injuries appeared to be serious however paramedics later told CP24 that his injuries are minor.
The incident was a drive-by shooting that involved at least two vehicles and several shots were fired, according to police.
Roads in the area were closed for the police investigation but have since reopened.
Investigators are urging any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
