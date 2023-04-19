Man taken to hospital after fire in southeast Calgary

A man and his dog were rescued from their home after an early morning fire in southeast Calgary.

Officials say firefighters were called to a duplex in the 6200 block of Penbrooke Drive S.E. at 3:23 a.m.

A man from one of the units was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre for smoke inhalation.

A dog was also rescued from the home.

EMS told CTV News that it appeared the victim's mattress had caught fire.

Several residents from the adjacent unit were able to safely escape from their home.

The damage was limited to the one side of the duplex, but officials say it's likely uninhabitable for the near future.

No other injuries were reported.