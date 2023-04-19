Man taken to hospital after fire in southeast Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A man and his dog were rescued from their home after an early morning fire in southeast Calgary.
Officials say firefighters were called to a duplex in the 6200 block of Penbrooke Drive S.E. at 3:23 a.m.
A man from one of the units was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre for smoke inhalation.
A dog was also rescued from the home.
EMS told CTV News that it appeared the victim's mattress had caught fire.
Several residents from the adjacent unit were able to safely escape from their home.
The damage was limited to the one side of the duplex, but officials say it's likely uninhabitable for the near future.
No other injuries were reported.
-
How the PSAC strike could impact farmers and the agriculture sectorAmong those PSAC employees that are off the job are thousands of agriculture sector staff who work in federal departments. With those people not working, one expert says it could affect the pocketbooks of farmers and some worry problems will pile up if the strike lasts long.
-
-
Sask. aunt wants to see changes after nephew died in a RCMP holding cellAn inquest into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an RCMP holding cell wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. The family hopes to see changes to help prevent similar incidents.
-
'It's been a roller coaster': Calgary family encourages blood donation after son hit by carIt has been a long and winding road to recovery for Aizad Bilal, more than a decade after he was hit by a car while walking home from school.
-
Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquestAudio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strikeAs 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Battleground Calgary: what both major parties are promisingAll signs are pointing to a close race in next month's Alberta election, and it'll likely be won and lost in Calgary.
-
Toronto police search for 3 suspects who allegedly stole an SUVToronto police are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole a truck in the city’s east end last week.
-
'We just went for it': Quick thinking hospital staff jump into action to rescue trapped gooseCanada geese are back as the weather has slowly started to warm up, but for one feathery waterfowl, it found itself in a tight situation.