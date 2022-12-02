Man taken to hospital after Halifax stabbing: HRP

Police in Halifax are investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred Friday evening in the downtown core.

Just before 9 p.m., officers with Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Salter Street.

Police say officers located a single victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with what police say are believed to be serious injuries.

As of 9:30 p.m., investigators remain on the scene and police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.