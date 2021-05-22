Man taken to hospital after Highway 17 collision

UPDATE: One man has been taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 17 Saturday evening.

Officials with the Ontario Provincial Police say that the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. Adding that it was a single vehicle motorcycle accident.

The highway was closed around 6 o'clock before reopening shortly after 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Second Avenue in the Coniston area following a collision.

No details have been released since the road closure at 6:22 Saturday evening.

According to 511 Ontario, a detour for motorists is available from Highway 17 to Kingsway, Kingsway to Moonlight Avenue, Moonlight to Bancroft, which turns into Allen Street, Allen Street onto Second Ave and back onto Highway 17.

This is a developing story, check back often for updates.