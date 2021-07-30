Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Sherbourne Street and Front Street East just after 10 p.m. for a collision.

Toronto paramedics say the man, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area and was last seen travelling westbound, Toronto police say.

"We don't know exactly the description of that vehicle at this time," Sgt. Nicholas Lawson said.

"Any vehicles that might have fresh damage to the front that might have just been parked in front of somebody's house, residence, or parking lot and if they saw anybody flee that vehicle if they can call our Traffic Services Division."

The intersection is closed for police investigation.