Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on Highway 427

A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Highway 427 Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 401 just after 5:30 p.m.

The crash resulted in the motorcyclist being ejected from his bike.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Collision: #HWY427 NB ramp to #Hwy401WB. #TorontoOpp are investigating a serious motorcycle collision. 427 NB traffic is being diverted to Hwy 401 EB. If there are any witnesses please contact Toronto OPP detachment 416-235- 4981.

Updates to follow.