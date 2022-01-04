Man taken to hospital after reports of falling debris at Yorkville construction site
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after concrete reportedly fell from a construction site in Yorkville.
It happened at Yonge and Cumberland streets Tuesday evening.
Toronto Paramedic Services said a man in his 30s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Images from the scene showed a vehicle covered in what appeared to be poured concrete, with the front hood dented in. The back windshield appeared to have been smashed in as well.
Yonge Street was closed between Bloor and Cumberland streets due to the incident, but has since reopened.
Toronto police said the Ministry of Labour is investigating.
