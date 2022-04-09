iHeartRadio

Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man is in critical condition after being shot in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Dundas Street East and George Street, east of Jarvis Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information.

12