Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener

A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Regional police were called to the area of Aspen and Mausser Avenues around 11 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of someone being shot.

They say they found a 24-year-old Kitchener man with gunshot wounds and that he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

In home surveillance video provided by a neighbour, a car alarm, gunshots and a car speeding off can be heard.

A neighbour who says they heard the shots and saw the car drive off says it's unsettling it happened so close to home.

“It makes me think because the person is still alive that they might come back and finish the job," said Raquelle Quinn. "That’s what makes me sick to my stomach about this. What if the person comes back?”

Police say they will have an increased presence around Aspen and Mausser on Friday as detectives canvass the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.