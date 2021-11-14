Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary

Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in southeast Calgary that sent a man to hospital.

EMS tells CTV News they responded to the scene, along 17 Avenue near 48 Street S.E., at about 3:15 a.m.

When paramedics arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his knee.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

Police have not released any details on the incident so far.