Man taken to hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in southeast Calgary that sent a man to hospital.
EMS tells CTV News they responded to the scene, along 17 Avenue near 48 Street S.E., at about 3:15 a.m.
When paramedics arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his knee.
He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.
Police have not released any details on the incident so far.
