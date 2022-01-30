Man taken to hospital after shooting outside gas station: EPS

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Saturday morning, according to police.

EPS responded to a gas station in the area of 48 Street and 142 Avenue around 9:12 a.m.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to EPS.

“Police are working to locate the suspect(s),” said EPS in a news release. “Investigators are hoping to speak with several witnesses who were outside the gas station when the shooting occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.