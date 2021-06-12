Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Ashbridges Bay Park

A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed at Ashbridges Bay Park Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the park near Lake Shore Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue just before 9:20 p.m. for a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two people were arrested at the scene in connection to the stabbing, police said.

STABBING: Ashbridge's Bay Park, one person stabbed, two arrests made at scene, very large crowd gathered on the beach. @TorontoMedics are there to treat the victim. Mounted Unit is now on scene & more officers on way for crowd control/disperse the large crowd. #GO1100650

^rr pic.twitter.com/kb7kAB2dJS