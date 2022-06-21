Man taken to hospital after stabbing in 'domestic' incident: Winnipeg police

A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Monday after he stabbed during a “domestic” incident, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers responded to the stabbing at a hotel in the 100 block of Garry Street just after 9 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found the injured man and provided him with emergency medical care. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police found a suspect nearby and took her into custody.

Officers investigated and allege the incident was domestic and that the stabbing took place after an argument.

Angel Mariah Angeconeb, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault. This charge has not been proven in court.

Angeconeb remains in custody.