Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Nanaimo

RCMP in Nanaimo are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Harewood neighbourhood that sent one man to hospital with serious stab wounds.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the corner of Fifth Street and Bruce Avenue on the sidewalk just outside a Dollarama store.

It’s believe the man who was stabbed got into an altercation with several people that he did not know when he was attacked.

He was then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with what are considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was closed for the majority of the morning while forensic specialists examined the scene.

"We are looking at any CCTV cameras and we’re talking to any potential witnesses," says Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien.

Police have spoken with the man and believe there is no other risk to the public.

No arrests have been made as of early Thursday afternoon.