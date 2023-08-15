iHeartRadio

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York


A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in North York Tuesday evening.

Toronto police said they received a call for a stabbing near Victoria Park Avenue and York Mills Road shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Officers located a man stabbed, and paramedics transported him to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

