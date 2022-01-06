Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodstock

A man was taken to hospital after reporting to Woodstock police that he was stabbed.

Around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Norwich Avenue and Juliana Drive for reports of a stabbing.

The male victim said he was stabbed during an altercation with another man and was later taken to hospital.

A 38-year-old Woodstock man was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Failure to comply with a probation order (x4)

No further information has been given at this time.