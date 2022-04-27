iHeartRadio

Man taken to hospital after stabbing near downtown Windsor

A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a stabbing near the downtown area.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have determined that there is no threat to public safety.

