Man taken to hospital after struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont.

A man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police say it happened at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road just after 10 p.m.

The male pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

