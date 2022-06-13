Man taken to hospital following shooting at Saint John home: police

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was shot in Saint John, N.B., over the weekend.

Saint John police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of Churchland Road at approximately 1:42 a.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, police found a man who they say had been robbed and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made, but they do not believe the incident was a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.