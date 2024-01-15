Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound to the foot, Weyburn police say

Police in Weyburn suspect alcohol and drugs played a factor in an incident which saw one man taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Officers with the Weyburn Police Service (WPS) responded to a reported shooting at a home within city limits at around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Once they arrived, police discovered two men in the home – one of whom had been shot in the foot.

First aid was provided to the victim by police until EMS personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to Weyburn General Hospital for treatment and released Monday morning.

At the scene, officers learned that the suspect had left the home on foot after the shooting and was believed to have firearms in his possession.

Local RCMP, and off duty WPS officers were called in to search for the suspect. He was found a short time later in an unlocked vehicle several blocks from the scene of the shooting.

He was taken into custody without incident. Several criminal and firearm charges are pending as the investigation continues.

All three men at the home at the time of the shooting were known to each other, police say.

WPS believes alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor to the incident.