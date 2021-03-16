One man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another man was issued a ticket, after police say a pedestrian was struck by a pick-up truck in Halifax on Tuesday morning.

Police say at 7:58 a.m. on March 16, officers responded to vehicle/pedestrian collision at the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road in Halifax.

Police say a man was crossing Young Street in a crosswalk and was struck by a pickup truck turning east onto Young Street from Kempt Road.

The pedestrian sustained life-threating injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver, an adult male was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Traffic is blocked in all directions at Young Street and Kempt Road while police investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Truck/ pedestrian collision, corner Kempt and Young St,Hfx, has traffic rerouted. Best to pick alternate route if this is your regulat commute.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/fIiF4z3ikc