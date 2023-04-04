Man 'target shooting' when he injured man, damaged homes and vehicles: police
Brantford police have charged a 21-year-old with a shooting that injured one person and damaged two homes on Bowery Road.
On March 9, a 29-year-old man at a construction site was found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two homes on Macklin Street were also hit by gunfire. A bullet went through the front door of one home, while at another, a bullet could be seen in a bedroom window.
Police also learned that two vehicles parked on Wright Street were hit.
No one was inside the homes or vehicles at the time of the shootings.
In a media release, police said a 21-year-old Brantford man was arrested on April 3.
He’s been charged with careless use of a firearm.
His name has not been released.
Police said that their “investigation revealed that the accused is alleged to have fired multiple shots from a rifle while target shooting on property located on Oakhill Drive.”
They added that the victims were not known to the shooter and it’s not believed to be a targeted incident.
Police also said that at the time of the man’s arrest they seized ten guns, ammunition and his Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL).
