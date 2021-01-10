South Simcoe police say officers deployed a conducted energy weapon to arrest an armed man suspected of robbing an Alcona pharmacy.

Police say the Shoppers Drug Mart on Innisfil Beach Road was held up at knifepoint a little after 10 a.m. Sunday. Police allege the suspect took off running with drugs and that members of the public helped officers track him down.

Police say the Taser was used after the suspect refused to follow an order to drop his knife. The man was taken into custody less than 15 minutes after the initial call for help.

A 26-year-old Innisfil man faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of a dangerous weapon.