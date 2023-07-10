Man Tasered, charged with assaulting Chatham-Kent police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police Tasered a Tilbury man and charged him with assaulting an officer.
Officers conducted a property check on Grand Avenue East in Chatham at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday.
Police found the man and confirmed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court for weapons charges.
As police attempted to arrest the man, police say the man became confrontational and assaultive towards the officers. A Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser) was utilized, and the man was taken into custody.
The 43-year-old Tilbury man was transported to police headquarters and additionally charged with assaulting a police officer. He was held pending a bail hearing.
-
London teen charged following weekend robberyAround 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent where there was an assault and theft of property.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).
-
Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, Surrey RCMP sayPolice are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.
-
Police charge 47-year-old with stunt driving FridayA 47-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 69 on Friday.