Man, teen boy charged after allegedly stealing car at gunpoint in Toronto

A man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in Toronto over the weekend.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service Tuesday said officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Don Mills Road at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Investigators allege that a victim was in a parked car when two males approached. One of the suspects allegedly held a handgun and the other carried a knife as they demanded the vehicle’s keys.

The suspects then got into the car and fled the scene, police said.

Hours later, officers from Peel Regional Police stopped the stolen vehicle in Mississauga, Ont. and took two individuals into custody.

Ferdous Qurishie, 21, of Oshawa, was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of disguise with intent and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

He made his first court appearance on Sunday.

The boy, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with the same three offences, plus an additional count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He also made his first court appearance on Sunday.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-7350.