Man threatened customer at Vancouver A&W with a meat cleaver, police say
Vancouver police say they're looking for a man who threatened a customer with a meat cleaver at a fast food restaurant near Broadway and Cambie Street on Wednesday.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in front of the A&W on Broadway, according to Vancouver police.
Police said on Twitter that a construction worker was eating lunch when the suspect threatened him and drew the weapon. The suspect was last seen outside the restaurant, police said.
Asked for a suspect description on Thursday, a Vancouver police spokesperson told CTV News no information was available, other than that the suspect is white.
This is the third incident in a month in which someone has made threats in Vancouver while brandishing a cleaver.
On Jan. 3, a suspect pulled out a knife during a dispute over face masks at an IGA grocery store downtown. The same suspect, 23-year-old Cody Echlin, was arrested again later that week for threatening a security guard with a knife, though on that occasion police did not describe the knife as a meat cleaver.
Then, on Jan. 16, a 31-year-old man was arrested after wielding a cleaver and "threatening to kill people" at a women's centre in the Downtown Eastside.
-
'Just keeps getting higher and higher': Soaring utility prices pack a larger punchSome Edmontonians are having a powerful reaction after seeing last month's power bills.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 4-6CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of February.
-
Here's what we know about the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa todayChief Peter Sloly, Deputy Chief Steve Bell and Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson will speak to the media at 9 a.m. to discuss, "increased measures to protect the safety of downtown neighbourhoods and residents."
-
North Bay care home hires recruiter to fill nursing jobsCassellholme for the Aged has hired a recruiter to attract nursing staff to the long-term-care home.
-
B.C. doctors criticize 'top-down' approach and government secrecy as minister defends surgical strategyTwo doctors' associations are calling for more transparency and collaboration with government around plans to catch up on increasing surgical backlogs, but B.C.'s health minister is defending the current level of disclosure and engagement with frontline medical personnel.
-
Hydrant Heroes program launches in SudburyAlthough city crews in Greater Sudbury clear around the 5,800 hydrants each winter, there is a new program called 'Hydrant Heroes' that aims to ensure hydrants are free of snow and ice all winter.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Wasaga BeachOne man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault incident in Wasaga Beach Tuesday.
-
Public asked to avoid section of Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., due to 'incident involving a firearm': RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia have closed a section of Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage as police respond to "an incident involving a firearm."
-
Free masks, rapid tests for symptomatic cases await UBC students as in-person classes return next weekFree masks and rapid tests for those with symptoms will be available to UBC students next week as most in-person learning returns after a delayed start due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.