Man threatened grocery store staff with needle, New Westminster police say

A Langley man has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening to stab people with a needle at a grocery store in New Westminster this weekend.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Officers responded to the store after staff called 911 to report that "a male was observed stealing merchandise" and "threatening to stab people with a needle," police said in the release.

They did not specify where the grocery store was located, but said they located someone matching the suspect description at Sapperton SkyTrain Station.

Shane Murray Stanway, a 41-year-old Langley resident, has been charged with one count of robbery as a result of the incident, police said.

Online court records associated with the file indicate that Stanway is no longer in custody after appearing in court for a bail hearing on Monday. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident but has yet to speak to investigators to call them at 604-525-5411 and reference file number 23-19452.

“These employees were just trying to do their job,” said Sgt. Justine Thom in the news release.

“It’s appalling that staff were subjected to this type of abuse and it’s extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured. Excellent work done by our patrol officers who were at the scene within minutes.”