Man threatens NDP MLA and staff at constituency office

A provincial MLA needed police assistance after an incident at his constituency office on Friday.

Adrien Sala, the NDP MLA for St. James, said an unmasked man with ties to the cross-Canada ‘freedom convoy’ of trucks came into his office demanding a meeting with him and was physically intimidating and threatening to his staff.

"He just, I think, was looking for an outlet to express his anger, and some of his views, and unfortunately he did it in a way that was uncivil and completely and totally unacceptable,’ said Sala.

Sala was not in the office when the initial confrontation took place, but said the man arrived in a vehicle with a large ‘Freedom Convoy’ decal on it.

A staff member managed to deescalate the situation and the man agreed to wait until Sala arrived.Upon his arrival, the two men met outside. Sala said the situation became difficult again.

“He was angry and yelling and was quite frustrated,” said Sala.

While the encounter was ongoing, a member of Sala’s staff called police and when the man heard the approaching sirens, he calmed down. Sala said members of the public also helped deescalate the situation.

Sala said after a discussion with police, the man was allowed to leave.

At issue, according to Sala, was the man’s stance on the safety of vaccines.

"The whole situation highlights the dangers of misinformation that's being spread about the safety of vaccines,” Sala said.

“It also speaks to the risks that are being created by politicians and leaders that are using this convoy as an opportunity to fan the flames of division.”

While no one was hurt during the confrontation, Sala said additional security measures will be implemented as a result.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for comment.