Man threatens woman with knife after crash, boyfriend retaliates: CK police
Chatham-Kent police say two men are facing weapon-related charges after a crash.
Officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Grand Avenue East near Taylor Avenue in Chatham Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the female driver of one vehicle was threatened with a knife by the male driver of the other vehicle. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival.
As a result of the collision, the woman’s boyfriend allegedly attended the man’s home and assaulted him while damaging his car.
The 37-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 12.
The 41-year-old Chatham man, involved in the collision, was arrested and charged with uttering threats and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 3.
