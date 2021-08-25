Man ticketed at Halifax airport for refusing to follow public health requirements for visitors to N.S.

Halifax Regional Police has ticketed a man for failing to comply with regulations set out in the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act.

On Tuesday, police responded to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport after receiving a report that a man was refusing to comply with public health requirements for visitors upon entering Nova Scotia.

Officers with the Aviation Security Unit ticketed the man for failing to comply with the act and its regulations, which carries a fine of $2,422.

"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency," wrote police in a news release on Wednesday. "We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures."