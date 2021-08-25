Man ticketed for leaving a dog in a hot car: police
Halifax Regional Police says they ticketed a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in the city on Wednesday.
Around 1 p.m., police responded to call of a dog in distress inside a car in Halifax.
Police say the owner had just returned to the vehicle when they arrived. He was issued a summary offence ticket for causing an animal distress, which carries a fine of $697.50.
"On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside. When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes," wrote police in a news release on Wednesday.
Anyone who sees an animal in distress is asked to call 902-490-5020 and take directions from the call taker.
