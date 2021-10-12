Man ticketed for refusing to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask at Dartmouth fitness facility

Police issued a ticket to a man who they say refused to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask when requested to do so by staff at a Dartmouth, N.S. fitness facility.

Halifax Regional Police says on Oct. 5, officers responded to a private fitness facility in Dartmouth.

Officers issued the man a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for failing to comply with the act and its regulations which carries a fine of $2,422

"HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency. We strongly advise members of the public to continue to educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures," wrote police in a news release.