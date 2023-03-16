Man transported to hospital after collision in Waterloo
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police say a 23-year-old man was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance after a collision involving a vehicle and a scooter.
Police said the collision occurred on Wednesday around 5:20 p.m.in the Columbia Street West and Westmount Road North area.
Police said the man sustained serious injuries.
Part of the intersection was closed for several hours, and Grand River Transit implemented detours in the area.
It was not immedietly clear if the driver of the scooter was the one sent to hospital.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.
