Police release photos in Waterloo assault investigation
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to an alleged assault that sent one person to hospital.
In a media release, police said it happened on July 19, around 11:40 p.m.
Officers responded to an apartment building the area of Lester Street and University Avenue West in Waterloo for a report of a stabbing.
Police said three men entered the building and assaulted another man. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe the incident was targeted.
The investigation is ongoing.
