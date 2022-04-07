Man trapped in recycling truck died of his injuries: Penticton RCMP
A man has died of his injuries after getting trapped inside a recycling truck, Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say.
The 52-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was discovered in the back of a truck after he was heard shouting from inside.
The driver, who had been collecting recyclables from downtown dumpsters, called 911 for help.
Police said it seemed the man had been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster, and fell into the truck when the bin's contents were dumped.
Those contents were poured into a compactor, and the man was inadvertently crushed.
Emergency crews were able to get the man out and take him to a hospital, where he was considered to be in life-threatening condition. On Thursday, police confirmed the man did not survive the incident.
The RCMP detachment said officers are still looking into the case, but that it doesn't appear anything criminal happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-492-4300.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
The man's extended family has been notified of his death.
