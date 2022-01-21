Man treated for smoke inhalation following fire in Williamstown, N.B.
CTV News Atlantic Anchor
Amanda Debison
A man is being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following an overnight fire south-west of Miramichi, N.B.
The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday and destroyed a mini-home in the rural community of Williamstown.
The Canadian Red Cross is helping the two adults affected with emergency lodging and supplies.
No word on how the fire started.
-
YMCA-YWCA announces the Orleans Y building has been soldCoun. Matthew Luloff shared a letter from YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region President R.J. Gallagher, announcing the Orléans Y on Centrum Boulevard has been sold.
-
Sask. experience shows COVID-19 restrictions work, expert saysA public health expert says Saskatchewan's own experience shows how public health restrictions can halt the spread of COVID-19.
-
Businesses impacted by lockdowns struggle with mental healthIt's been a tough two years financially for many employees and business owners impacted by lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, but many say it's also been a struggle mentally.
-
Eight-year-old hero saves family from fire that destroys their Ottawa homeA Stittsville family is crediting their eight-year-old son for alerting them to a fire at the home next door, giving them time to escape before the flames spread to their dream home.
-
Close to their hearts: Park project to honour lives taken in Nova Scotia mass shootingTwo families linked by the Nova Scotia mass shooting are now coming together on a project designed to remember and honour their loved ones, transforming where they died into a place of peace for the families and the community.
-
4 people charged after woman beaten in Ponoka, Alta.Four people are facing charges after a group beating south of Edmonton that left a 41-year-old woman with "significant trauma to her face and body."
-
$22 million Victoria Bridge replacement span panned by cycling advocatesAvid cyclist Paula Coutinho takes a full traffic lane when crossing the Victoria Bridge on Ridout connecting Old South to the downtown.
-
Manitoulin man in midst of 100 straight polar dipsIt's been bitterly cold across much of northern Ontario as of late but one Manitoulin Island man is not letting that stop his bid to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone.
-
Saskatoon boy with rare brain tumour diesA Saskatoon boy with a rare brain tumour who was known for inspiring others in the community has died.