Man treated for stab wounds after robbery in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa police say there are no concerns for public safety after a man suffered stab wounds during a robbery in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a personal robbery incident in the 2900 block of Carling Avenue, near Roseview Avenue, just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics say an adult male was transported to hospital with stab wounds in serious but stable condition.

The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit is investigating.

"The Ottawa Police Service would like to reassure the public that there are no further safety concerns related to this incident," police said in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.