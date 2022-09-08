iHeartRadio

Man tried to force victim into trunk of a car in attempted abduction: Chilliwack RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

Two people were arrested last weekend after an attempted abduction in Chilliwack, local Mounties say.

Chilliwack RCMP said it was called at about 9:15 a.m. on Sunday about an alleged abduction attempt on Elk View Road, off of Bailey Road.

Police said they were told by witnesses there had been a fight between two men and a woman. One man allegedly tried to force the other man into the trunk of a vehicle, but the victim was able to run away.

When police got to the area, they found and arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man.

"It is important to note that this was a targeted incident and that the parties involved were known to one another," said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a news release.

"The 911 calls received from witnesses and the video footage they provided of the incident were key to this investigation."

The 29-year-old woman was released from custody and her first court appearance is on Nov. 15. The 37-year-old man remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident or relevant dash-cam video from the area is asked to call police at 604-792-4611. 

