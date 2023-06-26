Man tried to grab Taser, had rifles, dozens of BB guns, Sault police say

A 59-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie is facing charges after police responded to a call around 4 a.m. June 25 on Seventh Avenue.

“Upon arrival, a witness informed officers they had observed guns in the accused’s home,” police said in a news release Monday.

“During the investigation, the accused attempted to disarm an officer of their conductive energy weapon but was not successful.”

Further investigation uncovered 40 BB guns and two firearms.

The man is facing more than a dozen charges, including trying to disarm a peace officer and weapons and ammunition offences.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.