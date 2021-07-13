Man tries to assault and bribe officers while being arrested: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police service says a man tried to bribe and assault officers while being arrested on Monday.

According to police, around 3:50 p.m. near Cumberland Avenue and Langside Street, officers noticed a man on a bike who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said the suspect attempted to flee when officers tried to stop him, but the man was found a short distance away.

When approached again, police said the man became violent, attacking both officers. The man was taken into custody without injury and assessed by paramedics.

During his arrest, police allege the man repeatedly attempted to offer a monetary bride to officers if they would let him go.

Officers determined that the bicycle the man was riding was stolen. He was found to be in possession of bear spray, a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, a knife, $460 in cash and a 55-centimetre machete.

Brook Randolf McCargar, 34, has been charged with 21 criminal offences, including:

Possess Weapon;

Possess Restricted/Prohibited Firearm;

Tamper with Serial Number of a Firearm;

Possess Ammunition;

Assault Peace Officer;

Resist Peace Officer;

Bribery of Officers;

Possess Methamphetamine; and

Fail to Comply with Release Conditions.

He was detained in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.