A Guelph man used a stolen ID to try to open a bank account earlier this month.

Police said they were called to a bank in the city's west end on March 5. In a news release, officials said an employee recognized the name on the ID and knew it didn't belong to the man trying to open the account.

Officers found the man sitting in a vehicle outside of the bank, but he left when they approached him. He was found the next day on Stone Road West and arrested.

A 31-year-old man is facing charges of possessing stolen property and identity documents not in his name, along with identity fraud and flight from police.

He's scheduled to appear in court on June 29.