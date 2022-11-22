Man turns himself in after fight at downtown Chatham business

Chatham-Kent police say a 24-year-old man turned himself in after a fight at a downtown business.

On Nov. 12, 2021, the courts released the man with conditions to remain inside his residence with specific exceptions.

The following summer, on July 31, 2022, the man was involved in a physical altercation at a downtown Chatham business.

Police say the conflict escalated when the man kicked another man in the face, knocking him unconscious. Through investigation, police formed grounds to charge the man with assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers say the man fled the area before police arrived and could not be located. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest.

On Nov. 21, 2022, at 7 a.m., the man attended police headquarters and turned himself into the police.

The 24-year-old Chatham man was arrested on the outstanding warrant and held pending a bail hearing.