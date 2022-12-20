Man turns himself in, faces arson charge

A Chatham man is facing an arson charge after turning himself into police over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say the 31-year-old was arrested on outstanding warrants Sunday after he attended police headquarters.

The arrest related to bail violations and a fire that took place on Creed Road Nov. 30.

Police charged the man with arson, uttering threats and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held pending a bail hearing.