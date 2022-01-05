Man turns himself over to police after alleged vandalism in Victoria

Victoria police say a man suspected of vandalizing two downtown buildings last month turned himself over to police on Wednesday morning.

The alleged vandalism occurred on Dec. 12 at two buildings located at 845 and 848 Yates St.

On Dec. 29, VicPD released surveillance video of the man who was suspected of spray-painting storefronts at the two buildings in an effort to identify him.

Since then, police say several community members have reached out to police saying they recognized the man, and on Wednesday police said the man's lawyer contacted VicPD to arrange his surrender to police.

The man was arrested and released with a future court date. He faces a recommended charge of mischief below $5,000.