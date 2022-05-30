Man turns himself over to RCMP after manure pile left at B.C. premier's office
RCMP on Vancouver Island say a man has turned himself in after a pile of manure was left at the front door of Premier John Horgan's constituency office in Langford, B.C., last week.
Corp. Alex Berube says the man attended the West Shore RCMP detachment on Monday and was released on an undertaking to appear in court Aug. 18.
He says the man faces a criminal charge of mischief, however his name won't be released until the charge has been sworn in court.
- See also: Old-growth activists dump manure at B.C. premier's office, promise more highway disruption
In a news release from the group Save Old Growth, a man only identified as Richard says he turned himself and is taking responsibility for what he did.
Richard says they need to protect old-growth forests and he's asking the premier to take responsibility for that.
A man who identified himself as Richard Demontigny went to the premier's office on Monday, and said he would be turning himself in to the local RCMP detachment after the manure was dumped in front at the same office last Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
