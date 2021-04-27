Man under police guard in hospital after fatally stabbing parents in Hamilton condo

A 34-year-old man is in police custody in hospital after the fatal stabbing of both of his parents inside a high-rise condominium building in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom says that officers were initially dispatched to the building on George Street near Caroline Street at around 12:30 p.m. after several witnesses called 911 to report that a man was attacking a woman in a 13th floor hallway.

Thom says that when officers arrived on scene they found a 34-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman lying on the ground with stab wounds. He says that officers then received information about another victim in a nearby apartment unit.

When they then entered the unit they located a 67-year-old man who was also suffering from stab wounds.

The three injured parties were all taken to hospital in critical condition but the 61-year-old woman and the 67-year-old man soon succumbed to their injuries some time later.

“The three of them lived in the same apartment. We believe the father was stabbed first, the mother fled the apartment and was caught up with by her son and the second incident happened in the hallway outside the elevator,” Thom said. “Several of the witnesses live on that floor as well. They are traumatized by this. It was a very violent attack on the mother.”

Thom said that the son had previously received a conditional discharge for an offence involving a threat he made to his father and was supposed to be abiding by a weapons prohibition.

He said that investigators believe his wounds are self-inflicted and occurred following the attack on his mother.

He has since underwent emergency surgery in hospital but has not yet regained consciousness.

“The accused was initially arrested for attempt murder times two prior to going unconscious and so we have a guard at the hospital and when he becomes conscious again he will be advised he is now being charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to killing his mother and father,” Thom said.

Police remain at the scene of the double homicide today and are now conducting a full forensic investigation inside the apartment unit after obtaining a judicial authorization to enter the premises.

The murder weapon, which Thom described as a “edged weapon,” has already been recovered in the hallway.