Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino

Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.

The man was fishing in Kootowis Creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road, when the bear approached him from behind, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, but officers were only made aware of it on Thursday.

"The bear made contact with the man, who was able to scare the animal away," according to a statement from the conservation service. "Although the bear knocked the man over, he was not injured."

Conservation officers are still investigating the scene and will continue to monitor the area, they said.

Warning signs are also being placed around the creek to advise the public of the potential danger.

"We encourage the public to take precautions in case of any wildlife encounters," the conservation officer service said.