Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
The man was fishing in Kootowis Creek, near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road, when the bear approached him from behind, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, but officers were only made aware of it on Thursday.
"The bear made contact with the man, who was able to scare the animal away," according to a statement from the conservation service. "Although the bear knocked the man over, he was not injured."
Conservation officers are still investigating the scene and will continue to monitor the area, they said.
Warning signs are also being placed around the creek to advise the public of the potential danger.
"We encourage the public to take precautions in case of any wildlife encounters," the conservation officer service said.
-
-
Ceremony at Chestermere poppy crosswalk to go ahead SundayA ceremony paying tribute to Canada's veterans ahead of Remembrance Day will go ahead on Sunday in Chestermere.
-
Ottawa approves federal assistance to Sask. as COVID-19 ICU demands increaseThe federal minister of public safety says Ottawa has approved Saskatchewan’s request for federal assistance as demands on the health-care system grow.
-
Child killed in collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon FridayA child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Friday.
-
Unvaccinated pregnant woman from northern B.C. clings to life in COVID-19 ICUA man from northern B.C. is speaking out to urge vaccination against COVID-19 as his pregnant wife clings to life in a hospital ICU some 1,200 kilometres from home.
-
Staffing concerns could be a grinch for struggling businesses in upcoming holiday seasonSome struggling businesses are hopeful the upcoming holiday season may help them out, but there are concerns staffing shortages could be a grinch in some sectors.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect in west end sexual assaultToronto police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in the city’s west end on Thursday.
-
Experts weigh in on investigation into handling of Sean Chu sex assault allegationThe head of a non-profit agency supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse says if the sex assault allegation made in 1997 against Calgary Coun. Sean Chu were investigated today, the outcome might be different.
-
Grain elevator in Niverville demolished following weather delaysThe grain elevator in Niverville has been demolished after weather delays pushed back the demolition.